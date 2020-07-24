GREENSBORO — State health officials reported Friday a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a local assisted living center and the end of outbreaks at two other sites.
Two residents of Abbotswood at Irving Park Assisted Living have tested positive for the illness, the state report shows.
However, the most current numbers appear to be slightly higher, according to a letter dated July 23 and posted on the Abbotswood website from executive director Allison Pait and assistant executive director Will Eubank.
"We recently shared the news of our first active COVID-19 cases within Parkside of The Elms," Pait and Eubank wrote. "Since this notification, we facilitated testing for all associates and residents who live or work in The Elms memory care neighborhoods to help us identify any other affected individuals and contain the spread."
Five residents and two associates from Parkside Elms have now tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, according to the letter. The residents who tested positive are in stable condition and are being monitored and cared for off campus. The two associates who tested positive are self-isolating and will return to work when cleared of COVID-19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shares reports on Tuesdays and Fridays about COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, such as nursing homes and residential care facilities. Although cases among residents and/or staff may be reported promptly at the local level, it is not uncommon for there to be a delay in the data appearing in the state's report.
"We appreciate everyone’s concern and positive thoughts for our residents, associates and their families who are impacted by COVID-19," Abbotswood officials said in the letter. "We will continue to share the news of any positive test results and inform those who may have had risk exposure based on our tracing."
The campus is taking further precautions and safety measures, including working with the county health department and infection control specialists.
The state defines a COVID-19 ongoing outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Earlier outbreaks at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro and Dismas Charities of Greensboro are now considered over, according to Friday's report from state health officials.
The state did not identify any additional cases among staff or residents among other Guilford County sites listed in Tuesday's report. To find the most current report, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard and click "Outbreaks and Clusters."
