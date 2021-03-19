State: COVID-19 outbreaks over at four senior-care facilities in Guilford

GREENSBORO — State health officials have officially declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at four senior-care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, those sites are:

The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center, which had 21 staff members and 52 residents test positive for COVID-19. There was also nine resident deaths.

Westchester Manor at Providence Place, which had 42 staffers and 53 residents test positive for the coronavirus and 15 resident deaths.

Wellington Oaks, which had 17 staff members and 53 residents who were infected. Two residents died.

Westchester Harbour, which had 15 staff members and 25 residents test positive, and two resident deaths.

In a congregate-living setting, an outbreak is considered over by state health officials if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Among other facilities on the state's outbreak list is Heartland Living and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, which reported an additional 10 cases among staff (for a total of 30 since their outbreak began) and an additional 11 cases among residents (for a total of 37 resident cases).