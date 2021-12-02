State: COVID-19 outbreaks over at three Guilford nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks are over at three Guilford County nursing facilities, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreaks involved Abbotswood at Irving Park Assisted Living, which had three resident cases; Guilford House, which had one staff case, three resident cases and one resident death; and Morningview at Irving Park, which had one staff case and one resident case.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

In the state's Nov. 23 report, Friends Homes West was added because of two positive cases among residents earlier that month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arnie Thompson, executive director for Friends Homes, said by telephone that both residents were vaccinated and are in good health. The facility has no active cases as of Thursday.

Booster shots were also administered at Friends Homes West about three weeks ago, Thompson said. He commended residents, staff and administrators for taking all of the appropriate precautions against COVID-19.