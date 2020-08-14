COVID-19 outbreaks at a Greensboro child care center and two Guilford County congregate living settings are now considered over, according to a report Friday from state health officials.

YESS Learning Center, at 4211 Hilltop Road, first notified employees and families June 24 of a positive case among staff. The center had a total of six employees and five children test positive, all of whom recovered and returned.

In a child care or school setting, an outbreak or cluster is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the setting for 28 days, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials also said in Friday's report that the outbreaks at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation, and at St. Gales Estates, are over. In congregate living settings, the state defines a COVID-19 outbreak as two or more lab-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the setting for 28 days.

No new deaths and no additional cases were listed in any of the nursing homes, residential care sites or detention facilities in Guilford County included in Friday's report from DHHS.

For more information about COVID-19 in North Carolina, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

