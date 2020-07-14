GREENSBORO — An assisted-living facility in the city has joined the list of Guilford County sites experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report released Tuesday by state health officials.
Twelve residents and two staff members of Guilford House, at 5918 Netfield Road, have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to additional information provided by the facility. Guilford House conducted precautionary mass testing last week and some results are still pending, according to a spokesman for the facility.
All residents at Guilford House remain asymptomatic at this time. Residents who tested positive are being treated in isolation by health professionals, and the two staff members who tested positive are self-quarantining and are under the care of their doctors. The facility has followed strict infection-control measures and guidelines from health agencies at the federal, state and local levels, according to a statement from Guilford House.
“Our fight with COVID-19 is not over,” Barbara Woolard, executive director of Guilford House, said in an emailed statement to the News & Record. “I implore you to remember our residents and heroic caregivers as you make daily decisions that affect public health. When you are considering whether or not to wear a mask or whether or not to attend a large gathering, think of our residents who are a part of a vulnerable population, the caregivers who are working around the clock to keep those seniors safe and how your decisions impact everyone’s health and well-being.”
In Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the state listed only four resident cases of COVID-19 at Guilford House. The department issues reports on Tuesdays and Fridays with the number of staff and residents at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other sites who have tested positive for COVID-19, and any resulting deaths.
In comparison to Friday's report, two additional cases of COVID-19 were documented among staff at Camden Health and Rehabilitation and two new cases among residents of Dismas Charities of Greensboro. There were no new deaths included in Tuesday's report.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Here's the complete list of Guilford County locations included in Tuesday's report:
- Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation has had four cases among residents and no deaths.
- Brighton Gardens has had six cases among staff, 16 among residents and no deaths.
- Camden Health and Rehabilitation has had 20 cases among staff, 59 among residents and 11 resident deaths.
- Clapp’s Nursing Center has had 29 cases among staff, 65 among residents and 24 resident deaths.
- Dismas Charities has had one case among staff, eight cases among residents and no deaths.
- Friends Homes West has had two cases among staff, one case among residents and no deaths.
- Guilford House has had four cases among residents and no deaths.
- Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center has had 26 cases among staff, 83 cases among residents and 20 resident deaths.
- Open Door Ministries has had five cases among residents and no deaths.
- Piedmont Christian Home has had 18 cases among staff and one staff death, 48 cases among residents and 13 resident deaths.
