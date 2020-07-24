RALEIGH — With the beginning of the school year looming, North Carolina health officials are now mandating that students and teachers wear face coverings when they’re in class — and pretty much everywhere else on campus.
That’s a departure from the guidance previously issued. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had mandated face coverings be worn when students, staff and visitors were or would be within 6 feet of each other.
Susan Perry, the agency’s chief deputy secretary, told the State Board of Education on Friday that her department wanted to clarify the earlier recommendation.
“There was a little bit of confusion,” Perry said.
She said the new mandate should remain in effect until there is a downward trend in the pandemic that has gripped the state. North Carolina has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases that began in early June and threatens to put the state back into quarantine.
With the academic year scheduled to begin Aug. 17, school districts are hurriedly trying to finalize plans for reopening. Those plans, however, have needed to keep pace with the ever-changing nature of the virus.
Some school districts had hoped to allow students to remove the coverings in class with the presumption that there would be 6 feet of space between desks.
Now, the state is requiring all public school students and school employees to wear face coverings when they’re at school or in school buses.
The updated guidance says face coverings don’t have to worn when the person is eating, drinking or strenuously exercising.
Exceptions can also be made for anyone who can’t tolerate a face covering due to developmental, medical or behavioral needs.
Perry said that wearing a face covering will decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 to another person.
“Face masks are a scientifically proven and an important critical tool that we have to mitigating risk,” Perry said.
State health officials are recommending schools build in short breaks during the day from wearing the face masks. Schools are suggested to have those breaks when risk of transmission is lower, such as when students are outside and consistently 6 feet apart.
One of the concerns that’s been raised is whether elementary school students can be expected to wear face masks. Perry said letting young children decorate their face masks would help.
“We know and see and are aware of many younger children who are wearing face coverings,” Perry said. “They are wearing it in camp right now and wearing them successfully. There’s lots of ways to make wearing a face covering fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.