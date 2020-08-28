State health officials have reported few new cases of COVID-19 in congregate living settings in Guilford County, according to a report issued Friday.
The only additions in the state's latest update include 10 cases among residents at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation in Jamestown. However, the facility's last positive case was reported locally on Aug. 5, according to the site's administrator, Sherri Ingram-Bass.
There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the facility, Ingram-Bass said by telephone Friday. She and other administrators of local care facilities have said there is a significant delay between the time local cases appear in reports from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A staff member who has been recovering from the virus at home is expected to return to work next week, Ingram-Bass said.
For the most current information about the Adams Farm facility, she encourages people to go online to adamsfarmliving.com/covid-19.
