RALEIGH — A crowded political rally hosted by President Donald Trump put people’s health at risk but was legal under state pandemic rules, a spokeswoman for Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.
Trump spoke at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem on Tuesday. Thousands of supporters crammed together without the 6 feet of social distancing the White House itself has recommended.
An executive order issued by Cooper earlier this month mandated masks in public and limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
Asked whether the Trump rally violated Cooper's order, spokeswoman Dory MacMillan cited an exemption in the order that allows for “activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights."
However, MacMillan added: “When elected leaders violate the White House coronavirus guidelines surrounding masks and social distancing, especially with large maskless crowds that sit and stand closely together for hours, they put people’s health at risk."
Airport director Mark Davidson estimated that somewhere between 7,000 to 9,000 people attended the event, though Trump claimed in his speech to have drawn a crowd of 15,000.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not say whether it would take any actions against the Trump campaign, but urged Trump supporters to get a coronavirus test.
“Holding large events without face coverings and without social distancing can put people’s health at risk,” the department said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Cooper and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen met with Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House's task force. Cooper and Birx joined a call with the task force, where the Democratic governor “spoke about the need for our elected leaders and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall.”
