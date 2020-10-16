 Skip to main content
State officials: COVID-19 cluster found at High Point child care center
State officials: COVID-19 cluster found at High Point child care center

COVID-19 Coronavirus
HIGH POINT — Two staff members and three children at Sunshine House #125 on Samet Drive have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not include the dates of the positive results. Sunshine House's corporate office in Greenville, S.C., could not be reached Friday night.

No additional cases of the highly contagious coronavirus were listed in Friday's report for High Point Christian Academy or Wesleyan Christian Academy. 

In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is not evidence of continued transmission.

