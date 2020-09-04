GREENSBORO — According to state health officials, two local child care centers have dealt with COVID-19 cases.
The data, however, does not reflect the current situation at Wishview Children's Center, according to owner Donna Danzy.
"We have no active cases, no one in quarantine and our classrooms are open," Danzy said by telephone Friday. "We work hard to be transparent and regularly communicate with our families."
The cases involving three staff members and two children at the facility, located at 1001 Meadowood St., were spread out over a period of several months, Danzy said.
That would seem to disqualify them from what state health officials consider a "cluster," which is at least five laboratory-confirmed cases within a 14-day period.
Childcare Network #207 was also listed in Friday's report, which said the center at 111 Muirs Chapel Road has had three staff members and six children test positive for COVID-19.
"In late July and early August, our school on Muirs Chapel Road had several positive COVID-19 cases involving staff and children," according to a statement by Childcare Network.
Childcare Network added that staff alerted families so they could take precautions.
The statement also said Childcare Network staff worked closely with Guilford County and state health officials. The center was closed Aug. 10 for a deep cleaning before reopening Aug. 21.
Since then, the facility hasn't had another case, according to the statement.
