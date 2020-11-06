 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State report shows care facilities respond to COVID-19 cases among staff, residents
0 comments

State report shows care facilities respond to COVID-19 cases among staff, residents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test (copy)

Stock photo

 sonreir es gratis

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at two additional care facilities in Guilford County, although data doesn't show when they happened, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ashton Health and Rehab in McLeansville has had two staff members and two residents test positive for COVID-19, the report said. 

Guilford House, a residential-care facility in Greensboro, has had four staff members and six residents test positive for the coronavirus as well.

Carolina Pines of Greensboro, which was listed in an earlier report, has nine staff members and 40 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to data released Friday. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News