State report shows care facilities respond to COVID-19 cases among staff, residents

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at two additional care facilities in Guilford County, although data doesn't show when they happened, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ashton Health and Rehab in McLeansville has had two staff members and two residents test positive for COVID-19, the report said.

Guilford House, a residential-care facility in Greensboro, has had four staff members and six residents test positive for the coronavirus as well.

Carolina Pines of Greensboro, which was listed in an earlier report, has nine staff members and 40 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to data released Friday.