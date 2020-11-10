State report shows increased COVID-19 cases at High Point school, but officials there dispute the numbers

HIGH POINT — The latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows 14 new cases associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at Wesleyan Christian Academy, but school officials say the report is wrong.

Tuesday’s report indicates seven new cases each among staff and students, for a total of nine staff members and 15 children testing positive for the highly contagious disease. State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The numbers in Tuesday’s report are wrong, according to the school’s nurse, Shannon Moore. “The last (positive case) that we had was Sept. 28 for that cluster, and that should have been over Oct. 28,” Moore said. That outbreak was associated with an extracurricular activity, she said.

Moore also said her numbers for that cluster — the only one reported at the school — are two staff members and eight students. Reached at home Tuesday evening, Moore said she did not immediately have access to the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at the school.