State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?

Vann said her department has tried to streamline the process with an online portal that allows long-term care administrators, schools and other entities to report positive cases electronically.

“When somebody is letting us know that they have a positive case in their building or area, we instantly start looking for information to support that,” Vann said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the county must have laboratory confirmation of a positive case, she said. “That is one of the reasons why the process may be delayed, it depends on how fast we receive those.”

Susan Hawks, community nursing services manager for the county health department, said getting the lab reports sometimes can take several days.

And, although most labs can transmit results directly to the state’s electronic disease reporting system, some out-of-state labs are not yet connected to the system.

Vann said the state has been working to integrate this data, “but that takes time and that’s a process that has to be verified and that the workflow is accurate.”

Contact tracing