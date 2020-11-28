State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?

GREENSBORO — Twice a week North Carolinians get a glimpse at whether or not the coronavirus has crept — or in some cases slammed — into the environment where their elderly loved ones live.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services releases a report detailing the status of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Tuesday's report, the latest one issued because of the Thanksgiving holiday, showed outbreaks at 18 facilities involving 243 cases and nine deaths.
But these numbers can be confusing and misleading.
That’s because by the time the reports are publicly posted, the positive patients may have since recovered. Conversely, newer cases may not have made it onto the report, which lists COVID-19 outbreaks identified by county health departments across the state.
For instance, Tuesday's report issued by NCDHHS showed Carolina Pines at Greensboro with a total of 96 positive cases involving the facility. However, in a letter sent that day to the residents and family members, Carolina Pines said only two staff members and seven residents currently had active COVID-19 infections.
The Sept. 1 report listed 26 positive cases associated with Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care, 21 of them involving residents. However, Guilford House spokesman James Harvey said at the time that the community was "COVID-free" and that no one there had tested positive for the virus in the previous 14 days.
CDC guidelines call for 10 days of isolation for positive cases, although it can be longer for those with severe symptoms or who continue to exhibit symptoms.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stay on the semiweekly report — even if the patient has recovered — for weeks, until the outbreak itself is declared over.
“It’s accurate if you understand the criteria,” said Denis Rainey, a senior vice president at Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care. But if that criteria isn’t clear to someone looking at the numbers, it can lead them to think there are more active cases of COVID-19 at a facility than there actually are, he said.
Defining an outbreak
In a “congregate living setting,” where unrelated people share living quarters, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission of the disease within the previous 28 days.
That 28-day period is a key factor, Rainey said.
A facility can have no active coronavirus cases on the 27th day, Rainey said, but if a staff member then contracts the disease — even if it’s from contact outside of the facility, “then you stay on that list for another 28 days.”
“And those numbers of that outbreak — 50 or 25 or whatever number — that number is still there, too,” Rainey said.
This can cause people to think the facility has 50 people infected when in fact there may be no active coronavirus cases inside the building, Rainey said. “It’s just a cumulative number. It’s not an infection number or an active number,” he said.
Danielle Hollowell, administrator at Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, agreed that the numbers are confusing for residents and loved ones.
“What it does to the family is (cause them to think) ‘well I knew there was a case three weeks ago but now they’re saying there’s another one?’ And that causes the discrepancies,” Hollowell said, because it involves the same case.
“My only frustration is the anxiety and the fear that it causes residents and employees and residents’ families," she said. "They don’t deserve that fear and anxiety.”
Confirming cases
So why does it take so long to get the information to the public?
It primarily comes down time spent by local public health officials confirming positive cases and tracing them back to an individual setting, said Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann. When that occurs, the information is then sent to the state, which adds it to the report for all 100 counties in North Carolina.
Vann said her department has tried to streamline the process with an online portal that allows long-term care administrators, schools and other entities to report positive cases electronically.
“When somebody is letting us know that they have a positive case in their building or area, we instantly start looking for information to support that,” Vann said.
Support Local Journalism
However, the county must have laboratory confirmation of a positive case, she said. “That is one of the reasons why the process may be delayed, it depends on how fast we receive those.”
Susan Hawks, community nursing services manager for the county health department, said getting the lab reports sometimes can take several days.
And, although most labs can transmit results directly to the state’s electronic disease reporting system, some out-of-state labs are not yet connected to the system.
Vann said the state has been working to integrate this data, “but that takes time and that’s a process that has to be verified and that the workflow is accurate.”
Contact tracing
Another area that can delay reports being sent to the state is contact tracing. That involves finding out where the individual has been and who they came into contact with. This may be more difficult when it involves staff members or other people who may have gotten a COVID-19 test on their own.
“We don’t just report that there’s a case,” Vann said. “We need to do our proper case investigation and contact tracing before we report it to the state. We need to even identify the fact that there is a cluster or an outbreak in a particular area."
Occasionally, people who are COVID-19 positive are reluctant to share information.
“Sometimes we have challenges with the transparency,” Vann said. “Individuals do not want to share their close contacts with us, or they do not want to share where they work, or (the) particular areas where they interact and spend time.”
In these cases, Vann said, “Following up on all those leads turns into almost like a private investigator situation.”
Even when contacts are shared, communicating with those people can be challenging, she said. “Are they answering their phones? Do they have a voicemail that is set up? Are they going to get back to us?”
Hawks said some people are hesitant to call a number they may not know. Contact tracers use state phones that have an 844 area code.
“We’ll leave messages stating that we’re calling in regard to a public health issue, please call us back,” Hawks said. “But many times, it is difficult to get hold of people.”
Smaller facilities
Not all congregate living facilities are included in the state’s report. Those with less than 10 residents are not included to protect the confidentiality of residents who test positive, according to the introduction included with each state report.
In cases where two or more new cases are confirmed at a facility after a previous outbreak is declared over, the state considers it a new outbreak and the cycle starts again.
Health officials said the increasing number of cases also presents a problem with getting information out to the public.
The past two Fridays, the number of new cases reported in Guilford County were 184 (Nov. 27) and 255 cases (Nov. 20), according to state statistics. In the spring and early summer, new cases reported each day in the county numbered less than 100.
“The more cases you get, the harder it is to link them together and to identify that one place has an outbreak or a cluster,” Vann said.
“I don’t think this level of information flow has ever happened," said Kelly Haight Connor, a spokeswoman for NCDHHS. "It’s a lot for everybody to sift through and make sure it’s accurate.
"I know data lags can be frustrating,” Haight Connor said, "but it just takes time.”
Vann also cautioned against placing too much weight on the number of positive cases at a facility.
“Sometimes the cases do not necessarily portray a negative picture of that particular entity,” the health director said.
“Our nursing homes and long-term care facilities are doing a really good job with their infection control programs and the way that they are addressing this,” Vann said. “Even if people are looking at those reports and the outbreaks and clusters, it’s just another piece of the information. It does not paint the entire picture.”
Hollowell cautioned everyone “to be very mindful that this elderly population is so at risk.” She added that nursing homes "often get a bad rap."
"I wish there was a little bit more coming out about staying safe through these holidays," she said, "and understanding, as far as visitation, that we have to be very, very, very careful.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.