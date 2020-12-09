 Skip to main content
State stocks 900 trout in Gibson Park in Jamestown; new fishing trail and access areas also created
State stocks trout at Bass Lake

Workers with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stock trout at Bass Lake in Holly Springs in this undated photo. In a similar operation Wednesday, the agency released 900 trout in Gibson Park in Jamestown.

 Courtesy of N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

JAMESTOWN — Fishing at Gibson Park might be a little bit better after a visit from the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission on Wednesday.

The park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave. received about 900 surplus trout from the state agency, according to a news release from Guilford County. The park is one of 38 locations across the state selected to receive excess brook, brown and rainbow trout 10 inches or longer. It's the second year the park has been selected to receive surplus trout. 

To accommodate the increased fishing traffic, a new fishing trail and 50 feet of new fishing access has been created, the release said. New vegetation also was introduced to promote healthy stream ecosystems.

“After the overwhelming turnout last year, we’ve made several improvements to the pond area,” Dan McNair, Gibson Park supervisor, said in the release. “We want the park to be the most ideal fishing destination in the High Point area”.

Fishers can catch up to seven trout per day — with no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits, according to the release. A basic North Carolina fishing license is required and can be purchased online through the commission's website, by calling 888-248-6834, or through a wildlife service agent.

Because of COVID-19, all anglers are asked to practice social distancing.

