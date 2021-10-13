State: Three new Guilford County nursing facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

GREENSBORO — Three Guilford County nursing facilities were newly listed this week in a state report that shows ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, along with new cases at other facilities.

Friends Homes at Guilford, Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center and Guilford House all had new outbreaks, according to Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services.

Friends Homes had two cases among staff and none involving residents, while Greenhaven had four cases among staff and 10 cases connected to residents, the report said.

Emails seeking comment from those facilities were not answered by Wednesday evening.

Guilford House had one case among staff and three involving residents, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A spokesperson from Guilford House said in an email that during the facility's weekly COVID-19 testing, it identified three residents and a staff member who tested positive for the virus. All were vaccinated and did not experience any major symptoms related to the virus, the spokesperson said.

The residents will finish their 10-day quarantine period this week. The staff member was sent home and has since completed their quarantine period, she said.