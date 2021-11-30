'Staunch fighter' Marty Nathan, who sued Greensboro after Klan-Nazi Massacre, dies

GREENSBORO — Dr. Marty Nathan, who successfully sued the the city after the death of her husband during the infamous Klan-Nazi Massacre of 1979, has died.

Widowed at age 28 with an infant daughter, she used the money from the lawsuit against the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and the Greensboro police for the wrongful death of Dr. Michael Nathan to start the Greensboro Justice Fund, which over the next 20 years gave away $500,000 as grants to small groups fighting for civil rights and social justice in the South.

In an interview before the 40th anniversary of what is now called the Greensboro Massacre, she said the travesty of that day lingers on. Five people died and 10 were injured during the shootings and no one was ever convicted of the deaths. She said the confrontation would fuel the white supremacist movement, notably Charlottesville’s Unite the Right rally that took place in 2017.

“I wish that they had been put in prison because of all the young men that they have inspired over the years,” Nathan told the News & Record in 2019, “and I would include in that the Charlottesville Klan and other white supremacists.”

Nathan, 70, was a doctor in Northampton, Mass., when she died Monday from lung cancer and other health complications.