'Staunch fighter' Marty Nathan, who sued Greensboro after Klan-Nazi Massacre, dies

GREENSBORO — Dr. Marty Nathan, who successfully sued the the city after the death of her husband during the infamous Klan-Nazi Massacre of 1979, has died.
Widowed at age 28 with an infant daughter, she used the money from the lawsuit against the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and the Greensboro police for the wrongful death of Dr. Michael Nathan to start the Greensboro Justice Fund, which over the next 20 years gave away $500,000 as grants to small groups fighting for civil rights and social justice in the South.
In an interview before the 40th anniversary of what is now called the Greensboro Massacre, she said the travesty of that day lingers on. Five people died and 10 were injured during the shootings and no one was ever convicted of the deaths. She said the confrontation would fuel the white supremacist movement, notably Charlottesville’s Unite the Right rally that took place in 2017.
“I wish that they had been put in prison because of all the young men that they have inspired over the years,” Nathan told the News & Record in 2019, “and I would include in that the Charlottesville Klan and other white supremacists.”
Nathan, 70, was a doctor in Northampton, Mass., when she died Monday from lung cancer and other health complications.
“She was just a staunch fighter for civil rights, anti-war, the climate, justice and so much more,” said her second husband, Elliot Fratkin, who she married in 1985. “She stayed active her whole life.”
Nathan was nearby but in a different location with their infant daughter Leah at the start of the 1979 protest when Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis attacked an anti-Klan gathering in Greensboro organized by the Communist Workers Party. Michael Nathan was not a member of the Communist Workers Party, but believed in the group’s mission to organize workers for better wages and benefits. He had left a six-figure career to work at a pediatrics hospital for poor children in Durham.
The shootings, in broad daylight between weapon-carrying white supremacists and a protest group that had dared them to show up, left bodies riddled with bullets as children played nearby and police nowhere in sight.
The Communist Workers Party planned the march that would culminate with a conference to organize textile workers at local mills.
The “Death to the Klan” march ended with acquittals of the defendants by an all-white jury and led to finger pointing over fault that still hasn’t stopped today.
During the ensuing gunfire that lasted 88 seconds, the scene was partly captured on videotape by four TV crews. It would bring international and unwanted attention to the city.
Those who died were Sandra Neely Smith, a 28-year-old nurse and former Bennett College student body president. The youngest, Cesar Vicente Cauce, was a 25-year-old Cuban immigrant who had graduated magna cum laude from Duke University. Their friend, William Evan Sampson, 31, was a graduate of the Harvard Divinity School. Dr. James Michael Waller, 36, had given up his medical practice to organize workers and later served as president of a local textile workers’ union. And Michael Nathan, 32, who was the chief of pediatrics at Durham’s Lincoln Community Health Center.
After two unsuccessful criminal trials, a jury found members of the Greensboro Police Department, Klan and neo-Nazis jointly liable for the wrongful death of Nathan’s husband.
Greensboro’s City Council issued an apology in 2020 that many felt was too late in coming.
Nathan maintained a connection to the city over the years, and attended commemorations and the convening of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which extensively examined the events surrounding that day and released a 400-page report.
Nathan knew the idea of a Greensboro Justice Fund would have pleased her late husband.
“He could get very excited about things involving justice,” Nathan said before the 40th anniversary observances. “I think he would be proud of that.”
Looking back on that tragic day, everybody has some regrets in their life, Nathan said at the time.
“We did not do everything in exactly the way that I would do now at age 68,” Nathan said two years ago, “but we did it the best we could.”
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.