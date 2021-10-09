'Still a Greensboro girl,' it's Ginny Wright's time to shine as CEO of this premiere watch brand

"You wonder where I get this work ethic and this drive from?" Wright asked. "It is from her ... She does one-arm pushups and I can’t even do two-arm pushups."

Mazzoli, in turn, says that she's in awe of her daughter.

"She is a very focused woman," Mazzoli said. "There’s not a lot of frivolity. But she’s kind and empathetic."

Wright's parents, Kathy and Randy Moore, divorced when she was young. Four years later, her mother married attorney Henri Mazzoli. Wright calls Mazzoli, who died in 2017, "an amazing dad."

"My parents led by example," Wright said. "They both had an especially strong work ethic. They wanted me to be prepared to be an adult."

She attended General Greene Elementary and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School. When her parents moved outside the city, she went to Southeast Guilford High.

"My passions were more the study of economics, politics and history," she recalled. "But I also loved fashion and beauty. Did I think that was an actual career? Not at the time."

Mazzoli recalls her daughter reading Vogue magazine in the second grade. "I knew she was going to be in some sort of fashion or cosmetic industry," she recalled.