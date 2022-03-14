'Still devastated': Greensboro pastor faces accusers — and judge — over decade-old debt

GREENSBORO — Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday morning in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters.

"I'm just here for the circus," an attorney said as he grabbed a seat just minutes prior to the proceedings.

Among the rows of family and supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.

"Mr. Knotts, I want to clear the air a little bit on this," said Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III, who had signed the bench warrant that put him in jail.

The owner of the popular restaurant Seafood Destiny, with two locations in Guilford County and another in Chapel Hill, owes a decade-old debt of more than $100,000 — much of it because of interest — to Pat Lowe and Ed Cobbler, former church members who have gone through the legal system for repayment. They would later say they had no idea it would come to facing Knotts in handcuffs in order to get their money back.

"Your incarceration has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of the case," said Craig, looking down from the bench as television cameras picked up his words.