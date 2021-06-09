Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? Guilford's new mobile clinic is 'coming to you.'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vann said the county doesn’t expect 1,000 people to show up at every stop. Maybe not even 100. But each person vaccinated gets the county that much closer to herd immunity.

With the county, Cone Health and FEMA operating vaccination sites for months, residents had a variety of choices where to get inoculated.

But CDC data also shows there are large swaths of the county where many people aren’t vaccinated.

“Every vaccination we give out is going to count and we are excited for every dose,” Vann said.

As of late May, 53% of county residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine were partially vaccinated and 48% were fully vaccinated.

When broken down by race, only 28% of Black residents and 6% of those Latinx have received shots — a shockingly low number.

Alston said some who aren’t vaccinated live in rural areas and others simply can’t get to a clinic.

He also expects that people initially apprehensive about being vaccinated are now seeing community leaders, celebrities, politicians and family members receiving the shot.

“I think there are comfort levels and we just have to get it to them,” Alston said.

