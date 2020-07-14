RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will stay in Phase Two of reopening for at least three more weeks.
Plans had called for Phase Two possibly ending Friday, but it will stay in effect at least until Aug. 7, Cooper said during a Tuesday news conference.
"Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states," Cooper said Tuesday. "We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high but it's steady. However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye."
In late June, Cooper extended Phase Two of the reopening plan to July 17 at the earliest.
Cooper's announcement came the same day he announced how the state's public schools will reopen when most students are expected back Aug. 17. They will operate with a hybrid of in-person and online learning with an option for all online instruction.
The state monitors several benchmarks to determine when North Carolina can lift restrictions, including hospitalizations, positive cases and testing.
Despite efforts to control the spread, the pace of infections has been increasing since May. New coronavirus cases increased 31.8% in the first 14 days in July compared to the last 14 days in June.
North Carolina hospitals consistently report records of COVID-19 patients. The state hit a new record Tuesday, with at least 1,109 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, The News & Observer reported. The state hit a daily record of new coronavirus cases Saturday.
More than 440 of the state's 1,552 COVID-19 deaths have come in the last four weeks. North Carolina added 42 people to the death total on Tuesday.
On Monday, state health officials reported 67,124 patients presumed to be recovered, according to a weekly report.
In June 26, Cooper mandated masks in public and also delayed a step in the planned gradual relaxation of limits on business and leisure activities.
He also has vetoed bills that would have allowed bars, gyms, bowling alleys and amusement parks to reopen. Republican legislators have criticized the reopening plan as too slow and not taking enough account of safety measures businesses are willing to impose.
Phase Two allows salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors to open at 50% capacity. Restaurants, which had been limited to takeout and delivery, are allowed to open their dining rooms at 50% capacity. Mass gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
Despite the restrictions, data shows coronavirus cases among people ages 18 to 49 have dramatically increased and now have the most cases in North Carolina.
"When you're younger, you feel more invincible," Cohen said at a news conference last month. "When we see more spread in our younger folks, who may not get quite as sick, they are still risks to those that would get more sick."
Orange County is now limiting alcohol and dining-room sales after 10 p.m. at restaurants, private clubs and other food-service establishments.
Charlotte is considering a similar requirement with Mecklenburg experiencing the most cases across the state.
