Story of her life: With 'Black Girls Movement' podcast, Guilford teen chases her dreams

GREENSBORO — In summer 2020, as protests across the country swelled over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Southwest Guilford High School junior Chase Clark found herself drawn into conversation about the events with her mother and other family members.
Those talks got her thinking about how she might share conversations across a range of topics with a wider audience.
That’s how she came up with the idea for her podcast. She calls it “The Renaissance Project: A Black Girls Movement.”
Clark hopes to reach people of all ages and races while especially inspiring and empowering young Black women and girls.
“I don’t feel like this world is made for our encouragement,” she said. “We have to look for and create our own resources.”
Clark completed the podcast’s first season in February — the “Chase Your Dreams Series” — and began releasing her second season this month.
The “Renaissance Project” title riffs on the idea of a “renaissance man,” someone like Leonardo DaVinci, whose interests and contributions span many different fields beyond art.
The concept clicked for Clark, who is figuring out how to be her own renaissance woman by learning from people she admires.
In one episode, Clark talks with local Black women and touches on topics like ambition, success and the obstacles that sometimes get in the way. For the second series called “The Story of My Life,” Clark is interviewing people she is close to about their life experiences.
“The whole series is kind of framed around race relations, what it means to be Black,” she explained.
“Chase Your Dreams” is a pun on Clark’s first name, but there’s a double meaning to “The Story of My Life,” too. Each person she interviews is going to be telling their own life story, but because Clark plans to interview people who have been especially influential on her, the series will talk about her in a sense as well.
Clark has been ambitious, entrepreneurial and eclectic in her passions from a young age. At eight, Clark started a nonprofit called Chase’s Chance to help children in Guilford County and internationally. Most recently, Chase’s Chance has been delivering laptops to students in need during the pandemic.
“All of the people in my family are ambitious by nature,” Clark said.
Clark said that if she comes up with an idea, her business-minded mother challenges her to come up with a plan to make it happen.
“She’s like, ‘No, we aren’t going to just see. Let’s do it,’” Clark said.
It was like that for the podcast, Clark explained. With her mother insisting that she do it right, Clark signed up for a communications class at school, began researching podcasts and reaching out to other podcast hosts.
At around the same time, she got in touch with Brody Cohen, the creator and owner of Pressplay Studios in Greensboro. Clark decided to hire Cohen to help her produce the podcast.
She paid for most of the first season using money she earned from working at Chick-Fil-A. She’s raising money to pay for the second season through selling “Renaissance Project” apparel and asking for donations.
Clark said the podcast is one of the harder challenges she has ever taken on, especially with the amount of planning and preparation each episode requires.
“I think I can be my harshest critic,” she said. “I just want everything to be perfect.”
What she is having to learn, she said, is how to have grace with herself.
In the first series, Clark interviewed a pediatrician, an artist and a teenage entrepreneur about chasing their dreams.
Her first guest, though, was her mother: Salina Barksdale-Clark.
“You’ve been here from the very beginning, from the beginning of the podcast, from the beginning of Chase’s Chance and everything, so I wanted to know: How does it feel to have witnessed all this transpire?” Clark asked her.
“It is surreal,” Barksdale-Clark replied. “It is an out of body experience most days. I’m just thankful that God has allowed so many great things to happen in your life and to allow me to be here to witness it and to be your mom.”
