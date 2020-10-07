Storyteller Charlotte Hamlin was 'a woman of few words and many paragraphs'

GREENSBORO — Storyteller Charlotte Hamlin had a favorite story about her father, and the near-death experience that gave him a deep sense of peace.
"He did not call the presence God or Jesus, just 'the Light,'" the 82-year-old Hamlin, in the later stages of cancer, said last month. "He told me his life passed before his eyes, and he felt affirmed by the Light for the good he had done and forgiven for things he had not done well. "
He wanted to stay in that place, she said, but was told by the "Light" that his work was not done and he must return to his family, while talking about her autobiography, "Charlotte Webspinner: A Life of Interconnecting Circles."
He told her he was not in any hurry to take the next bus to eternity, but he would be waiting for her, she said. They then joked about bus schedules and rides they wanted to take together.
"In my imagination, Daddy’s bus resembles a big red London bus, where departing souls enter at the front and from the back door small souls on wings fly to earth to be born," Hamlin said.
The now-grandmother had her own sense of peace as she reflected on her life in late September.
"I know my time is limited," Hamlin said, clear-eyed. "I know the bus is going to pick me up."
Hamlin, a barrier-breaking former teacher, college administrator, human relations trainer and educational researcher who had collected lore and vivid images from her world travels and who had worked to finish the book even as her health failed, died Wednesday under hospice care at Friends Home.
For nearly two decades, Hamlin had been a professional storyteller in the N.C. Storytelling Guild and the Triad Storytelling Exchange, the latter of which she founded. A former Guilford College administrator, she started telling stories professionally after an early retirement from the school. She was fighting stage four cancer in her final days.
Back in preschool, she not only loved hearing stories but also performing songs, stories and rhymes for others. Later in her career, she performed stories of courage, many of them created to empower women.
"A colleague once introduced me as 'a woman of few words and many paragraphs,'" Hamlin said of her passion for storytelling.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!