Storyteller Charlotte Hamlin was 'a woman of few words and many paragraphs'

GREENSBORO — Storyteller Charlotte Hamlin had a favorite story about her father, and the near-death experience that gave him a deep sense of peace.

"He did not call the presence God or Jesus, just 'the Light,'" the 82-year-old Hamlin, in the later stages of cancer, said last month. "He told me his life passed before his eyes, and he felt affirmed by the Light for the good he had done and forgiven for things he had not done well. "

He wanted to stay in that place, she said, but was told by the "Light" that his work was not done and he must return to his family, while talking about her autobiography, "Charlotte Webspinner: A Life of Interconnecting Circles."

He told her he was not in any hurry to take the next bus to eternity, but he would be waiting for her, she said. They then joked about bus schedules and rides they wanted to take together.

"In my imagination, Daddy’s bus resembles a big red London bus, where departing souls enter at the front and from the back door small souls on wings fly to earth to be born," Hamlin said.