Sunday's COVID-19 update:127 new cases reported in Guilford County, but no new deaths since Saturday, NC health officials say

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,807 new cases as of 11 a.m. Sunday. The cumulative total is 260,099. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 34,408 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 127 new cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,097 (207 cases per 10,000 residents), with 205 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of Friday, there have been 10,631 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 194 verified deaths. That's an increase of 119 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 755 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,146 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,048 cases (298 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; Davidson County had 3,623 cases (216 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,623 (226 cases per 10,000 residents) and 118 deaths; Randolph County had 3,673 cases (256 cases per 10,000 residents) and 62 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,900 cases (209 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,157 state residents have died. That's 13 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 94% of hospitals reporting, 1,148 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 19 fewer than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 8.55 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 83,851 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 472,338 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 224,221 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 828 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.