The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 125,219 as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,341 new infections since Saturday. There were 24,962 tests completed on Sunday, with more than 1.81 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Friday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,209 cases of COVID-19 and 147 related deaths as of Sunday's report. These numbers represent increases of 42 new cases and no new deaths since Saturday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 98 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,071 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 140 deaths. That is an increase of 114 new cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 476 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,755 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Sunday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,207 total cases of COVID-19 (133 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,643 cases (99 per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,925 cases (130 per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,054 cases (143 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 470 cases (52 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,964 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 40 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,142 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, nine fewer than what was reported on Saturday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.6 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 58,947 since Saturday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 154,002 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 1,132 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
