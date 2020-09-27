Sunday's COVID-19 update: 56 new cases in Guilford County; positive cases statewide increase to 5.1%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,290 new cases as of noon Sunday, for a cumulative total of 207,380 . The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 30,141 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 56 additional cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,597 (161 cases per 10,000 residents), with 180 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,463 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 71 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 665 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,991 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,934 cases (236 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,761 cases (166 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,023 cases (185 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; Randolph County had 2,834 cases (198 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,257 cases (139 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,441 state residents have died. That's one more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 917 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's eight more than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.06 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 49,871 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 311,102 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 204,033 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 853 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
