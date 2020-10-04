Sunday's COVID-19 update: 610 new cases reported statewide Sunday, but technical issues prevented some data from being processed

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 610 new cases as of noon Sunday, however the number is low because technical issues prevented some data from being processed. Those cases will be included in Monday's report from the state health agency, according to NCDHHS' website. The cumulative total is 217,496. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 20,964 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 12 additional cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,050 (170 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,8968,853 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 180 verified deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 691 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,270 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,121 cases (248 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; Davidson County had 2,970 cases (178 cases per 10,000 residents) and 38 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,308 cases (193 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 2,983 cases (208 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,393 cases (154 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,634 state residents have died. That's five more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, 907 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's seven less than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.36 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 49,327 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 300,995 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 208,821 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 703 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
