Sunday's COVID-19 update: 610 new cases reported statewide Sunday, but technical issues prevented some data from being processed

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 610 new cases as of noon Sunday, however the number is low because technical issues prevented some data from being processed. Those cases will be included in Monday's report from the state health agency, according to NCDHHS' website. The cumulative total is 217,496. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 20,964 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 12 additional cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,050 (170 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.