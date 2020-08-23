The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,472 new cases as of 12:05 p.m. Sunday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 155,113. There were 21,567 tests completed on Sunday. Seven percent of tests returned Friday were positive. Over 2.07 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 63 more coronavirus cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 6,377 residents have become infected, a rate of 119 cases per 10,000 residents, and 163 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,193 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 154 deaths, an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 571 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,657 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,876 cases (173 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,023 cases (121 per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,824 cases (154 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,318 cases (162 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 691 cases (76 cases per 10,000 residents) and seven deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Sunday, 2,531 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 10 more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 84% of hospitals reporting, 898 people were hospitalized on Saturday because of the coronavirus. That's 98 fewer than Friday, according to the latest data available. It marks the fourth time in the past seven days that hospitalizations dropped below 1,000.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.6 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 45,265 since Saturday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 175,651 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 1,006 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
