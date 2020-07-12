Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 85,701 as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 1,908 new confirmed infections since Saturday, when a record-breaking one-day increase of 2,462 was recorded. The state conducted 23,517 tests on Saturday, bringing the overall testing total to 1,199,575. Ten percent of tests were positive on Friday, the latest data available. On Monday, the state reported 55,318 residents are presumed to have recovered from symptoms. The number of recoveries will be updated by the state each Monday afternoon.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,604 cases of COVID-19 and 123 related deaths as of Sunday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 109 new cases and two fewer deaths since Saturday's report. It was not immediately clear why the number of deaths attributed to the disease declined. A message to NCDHHS was not immediately returned.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,403 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 120 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 42 new cases since Thursday and one fewer death. Since early March, the health department said 386 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,852 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Sunday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,428 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,247 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,675 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,475 cases and 32 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 294 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,503 statewide as of Sunday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of four new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,070 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 84% of hospitals reporting. That's 23 fewer patients than Saturday's report, which marked the sixth day in a row in which the record high for statewide hospitalizations for the coronavirus was broken.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 3.23 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon and 134,572 deaths. That equals 987.3 cases per 100,000 people. Sunday's figures show a one-day increase of 62,918 cases and 906 new deaths.
Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.