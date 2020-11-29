Sunday's COVID-19 update: NC again breaks record for number of hospitalizations; Guilford County sees 194 new cases reported on Sunday

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,820 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 361,778. There were a total of 36,343 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,703 cases (311 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 194 cases and no new deaths from the day before.