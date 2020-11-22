Sunday's COVID-19 update: NC breaks record for COVID-19 cases; Guilford sees 3 more deaths and 413 new cases since Friday

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 4,514 new cases as of noon Sunday, breaking Thursday’s record of 4,296 cases in a single day. Four of North Carolina’s five highest daily case totals have come since Wednesday. The cumulative total is 336,775. There were a total of 43,862 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 413 new cases reported since Friday and three new deaths reported since then. That brings the case total to 15,355 (286 cases per 10,000 residents), with 230 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 14,111 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 217 verified deaths as of Friday. That's an increase of 97 new cases since Thursday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 890 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 12,361 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,614 cases (390 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,888 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; Forsyth County had 12,101 (317 cases per 10,000 residents) and 157 deaths; Randolph County had 5,004 cases (348 cases per 10,000 residents) and 76 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,805 cases (308 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 5,034 state residents have died. That's 55 more than reported Friday, though the date of these deaths can vary.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,571 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 19 fewer than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 12 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 184,591 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 1.18 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 255,076 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 1,476 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.