Sunday's COVID-19 update: NC breaks record for COVID-19 cases; Guilford sees 3 more deaths and 413 new cases since Friday

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 4,514 new cases as of noon Sunday, breaking Thursday’s record of 4,296 cases in a single day. Four of North Carolina’s five highest daily case totals have come since Wednesday. The cumulative total is 336,775. There were a total of 43,862 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 413 new cases reported since Friday and three new deaths reported since then. That brings the case total to 15,355 (286 cases per 10,000 residents), with 230 deaths.

