Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,452 new cases as of 11:55 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 136,218.
In Guilford County: According to state health officials, there were 71 more coronavirus cases reported Sunday and no new deaths since Friday. So far in the county, 5,651 residents have become infected, a rate of 106 cases per 10,000 residents, and 156 people have died.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,448 cases (147 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,781 cases (107 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,273 cases (139 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,174 cases (152 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 549 cases (61 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Friday, 2,168 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,109 people were hospitalized on Friday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus.
