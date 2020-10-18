Sunday's COVID-19 update: One new death and 81 new cases in Guilford County, according to NC health department's website

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,303 new cases as of 11:20 a.m. Sunday. The cumulative total is 246,028. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 31,810 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 81 new cases reported Sunday and one new death. That brings the case total to 10,438 (194 cases per 10,000 residents), with 193 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 10,064 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 78 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 737 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,846 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,790 cases (283 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; Davidson County had 3,445 cases (206 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,131 (213 cases per 10,000 residents) and 111 deaths; Randolph County had 3,468 cases (241 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,736 cases (191 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,934 state residents have died. That's five more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 94% of hospitals reporting, 1,129 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's five fewer than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 8.08 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 53,157 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 1,670,000 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 218,511 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 593 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.