Sunday's COVID-19 update: One new death and 81 new cases in Guilford County, according to NC health department's website

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,303 new cases as of 11:20 a.m. Sunday. The cumulative total is 246,028. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 31,810 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 81 new cases reported Sunday and one new death. That brings the case total to 10,438 (194 cases per 10,000 residents), with 193 deaths.

