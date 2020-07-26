The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data are preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 112,713 as of 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,621 new infections since Saturday. There were 30,639 tests completed on Sunday, with a total of 1.61 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Saturday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,691 cases of COVID-19 and 139 related deaths as of Sunday's report. These numbers represent increases of 40 new cases and no new deaths since Saturday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 88 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest date available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,516 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 136 deaths. That is an increase of 34 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 443 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,367 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Sunday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,954 total cases of COVID-19 (117 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,527 cases (92 per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,556 cases (120 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,911 cases (133 per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 402 cases (44 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,785 statewide as of Sunday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of seven fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 85% of hospitals reporting, 1,170 people were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of COVID-19, two more than Friday's count, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 4.16 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 64,582 since Saturday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 145,942 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 929 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
