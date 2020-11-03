Ted Budd looks toward third term in 13th District

A newly redrawn 13th Congressional District only strengthened Ted Budd’s support among voters Tuesday as the businessman from Advance easily won a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Davie County Republican received 258,008 (68.2%) votes, although results were incomplete and unofficial as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Scott Huffman, a Democrat from Spencer in Rowan County, received 120,263 votes (31.8%) in the unofficial results.
The difference in campaign funding for the two candidates highlighted Huffman’s underdog role in the race. As of Oct. 14, the last date from which data was available, Budd had raised $2,150,382 and spent $1,144,511 of that sum, while Huffman had raised $169,458 and spent $117,968.
Budd, 49, was running in a district that was redrawn in 2019 and includes Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Person, Randolph and Rowan counties and parts of Chatham and Lee counties. He won re-election in 2018 by a little more than 17,000 votes in a race with Democrat Kathy Manning, who was running Tuesday in the redrawn 6th District.
“By population, it’s much more rural,” Budd said of the changes in the 13th district while speaking on a Zoom conference Tuesday night. “One county was half of my district last time by population, and that was Guilford. … It was a lot more time on the road (this year), but the constituents are just great people, a lot more agricultural concerns, more megasite concerns. We’re really looking forward to working on those with the district.”
Huffman, 64, declined interview requests Tuesday night. His press secretary said he would post a statement later on his Twitter account (@HuffmanForNC).
Budd said his main goals for his third term involved broadband Internet access and economic development.
“We want to make sure our country recovers as a whole from the pandemic we’ve been in," but we want to make sure they have strong broadband, which has really been brought home because of so many people having to educate from home, so many people having to work from home,he said.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
