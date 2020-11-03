Ted Budd looks toward third term in 13th District

A newly redrawn 13th Congressional District only strengthened Ted Budd’s support among voters Tuesday as the businessman from Advance easily won a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Davie County Republican received 258,008 (68.2%) votes, although results were incomplete and unofficial as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Scott Huffman, a Democrat from Spencer in Rowan County, received 120,263 votes (31.8%) in the unofficial results.

The difference in campaign funding for the two candidates highlighted Huffman’s underdog role in the race. As of Oct. 14, the last date from which data was available, Budd had raised $2,150,382 and spent $1,144,511 of that sum, while Huffman had raised $169,458 and spent $117,968.

Budd, 49, was running in a district that was redrawn in 2019 and includes Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Person, Randolph and Rowan counties and parts of Chatham and Lee counties. He won re-election in 2018 by a little more than 17,000 votes in a race with Democrat Kathy Manning, who was running Tuesday in the redrawn 6th District.