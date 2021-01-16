'That's crazy': Guilford County parents, students react to latest delayed return to school

GREENSBORO — When Dudley High School sophomore E'yanna Davis found out she will not go back to in-person classes this month, she was caught off guard and disappointed.
"That's crazy," she said. "I got hyped up to go to school... to not even go to school."
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday to postpone the reentry of middle and high school students this month. Instead, the board decided to delay the return at least three weeks and potentially more. Board members are waiting on reports on community vaccination plans and possible ideas for conducting COVID-19 testing in the schools before reconsidering.
Middle and high school students who opt to go back are expected to attend two days a week in person and three days a week remotely. This is planned to minimize crowding and allow for distancing in classrooms.
Currently, pre-K through fifth grade students can attend in person full time if they choose. Some older students with various special needs also have returned to in-person classes.
Since as early as late September, school administrators had been working with plans for high school students to resume in-person learning right around the beginning of second semester, which starts Thursday.
By comparison, middle schoolers have seen multiple return targets set by the school board come and go in that time.
That uncertainty is hard for students and families who want to go back, said Kevin Preston, whose older son is a sixth grader at Northern Middle School. He advocated for returning to school and was disappointed by the board's decision.
If it's unlikely the school board will let them return, he'd rather officials just announce remote learning for the rest of the year now.
"I have no answer or direction to give my child, other than that in three weeks we are going to find out something else," he said. "That’s a frustration to him."
Tish Harris, whose daughter is a sophomore at Western Guilford High School, was glad to hear the school board postponed high school students returning. She said high school students often socialize without parent permission, making them more likely to bring COVID-19 with them into the schools and increase the spread.
Harris said she and her family are staying home and avoiding exposure.
"No one comes to visit, we don’t visit," she said.
Her daughter does not expect to return to in-person classes this year, even if the schools bring many students back. Instead, she will continue with virtual classes she signed up for through the district on something called the APEX learning platform, where students learn from teachers around the country.
That's been better and smoother than the remote learning through her school that her daughter was trying to deal with in the spring, Harris said. She said they are still looking forward to her returning to in-person learning at Western Guilford High School someday, once the pandemic is pacified.
"High school is a very influential time," she said. "She’ll need to interact with her peers and things like that."
Some high school students who are in block scheduling had a slight taste of a return to school because they had to take end of course exams, which the state requires be taken in person.
Davis and fellow Dudley sophomore Liam Cowder were among those who took exams on Wednesday.
Both have frustrations with remote learning.
"Back when I was in school I could actually talk to people and we could make plans to go out and have fun," Cowder said. "Now I'm mainly just sitting around the house doing work all day."
Davis spent her own money on a new laptop when her old one crashed. Now, the new one is glitching too.
Before the return got delayed, she had been excited to soon be back in school, learning directly from teachers, and seeing classmates.
The pandemic, she said, has given her more of a chance to slow down, reflect and learn more about her true self. She would like to take that growth back to the classroom.