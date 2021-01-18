'That's crazy': Guilford County parents, students react to latest delayed return to school

That's been better and smoother than the remote learning through her school that her daughter was trying to deal with in the spring, Harris said. She said they are still looking forward to her returning to in-person learning at Western Guilford High School someday, once the pandemic is pacified.

"High school is a very influential time," she said. "She’ll need to interact with her peers and things like that."

Some high school students who are in block scheduling had a slight taste of a return to school because they had to take end of course exams, which the state requires be taken in person.

Davis and fellow Dudley sophomore Liam Cowder were among those who took exams on Wednesday.

Both have frustrations with remote learning.

"Back when I was in school I could actually talk to people and we could make plans to go out and have fun," Cowder said. "Now I'm mainly just sitting around the house doing work all day."

Davis spent her own money on a new laptop when her old one crashed. Now, the new one is glitching too.

Before the return got delayed, she had been excited to soon be back in school, learning directly from teachers, and seeing classmates.