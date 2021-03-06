The good fight: A Greensboro hospital solely devoted to COVID-19 patients finds its work done. For now.

Cone Health plans to retire the building, although the parking lot and a portion of the building are now being used for COVID-19 testing.

“We love what we built,” McQuaid said. “There is a definite sadness that we are not going to come together in this building and do that any more. However, there is very much a sense of peace and joy that goes along with that sadness because of how great the (patient) numbers were.”

McQuaid doesn’t want anyone to see the closing of Green Valley as an end to COVID-19. Nor should the availability of a vaccine change the mantra of wearing mask, standing 6 feet apart and washing hands religiously.

Now, he said, is not the time to relax.

He wants to believe everyone has gotten the message.

Yet there he was at one of the busiest home improvement retailers for about 10 minutes on Friday.

In that short time he saw four shoppers walking around without masks.

Sobering.

“We are,” he said, “in dangerous territory.”

