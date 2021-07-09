The man who's been the face of FaithAction may be leaving, but mission remains

GREENSBORO — When FaithAction International House won a share of a $1 million prize in 2019 for its innovative and thoughtful thinking, Executive Director David Fraccaro momentarily lost his trademark composure.
FaithAction bested hundreds of others in the BridgeBuilder 2019 Top Ideas global competition for new approaches to some of the world’s most urgent needs involving migrants and refugees.
The grassroot group’s initiative would provide identification for any resident in the community who may not have access to government-issued forms of ID, especially immigrants and refugees.
“We are blown away,” Fraccaro said at the time. “Opportunities like this for small, local organizations are extremely rare.”
Fraccaro, the face of the organization for the last decade, has announced that he is resigning in August and returning to Chicago for family reasons.
During that time, he has worked to unite a community — and through the influence of others, a nation — around diversity.
“We are so grateful for him and his work and the legacy he’s leaving,” said Adriana Adams, who chairs FaithAction’s board. “But we are also really excited about the next steps of what’s to come for FaithAction.”
Over the years, the agency has operated on a tight budget while educating and connecting diverse communities across lines of culture and faith — what FaithAction refers to as “turning strangers into neighbors.”
In 2020, the agency’s virtual “Stranger to Neighbor” trainings to over 35 city departments and schools across North Carolina has become a model for change. The concept came from Fraccaro.
The prominent Lilly Endowment awarded the group a Thriving Congregations grant award to expand that program nationwide.
“He would never take individual kudos,” said Marikay Abuzuaiter, a former board member who now is on City Council. “He always recognizes his team.”
The board has decided to delay the search to replace Fraccaro and instead rely on the staff for now.
“The mission is strong, the current staff is strong and we will transition slowly and at good pace,” Adams said.
****
With a perpetually small staff and lots of partner groups and volunteers, the nonprofit has won numerous national awards.
Before Fraccaro’s arrival, the group helped Greensboro navigate an effort to absorb Hurricane Katrina refugees in 2005, a response the Pew Charitable Trust ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Founded by the Rev. Mark Sills on a shoestring budget and a $1-a-year lease on a First Presbyterian Church building in 1996, the community-centered group won the highest honor given by the National Association of Human Rights Workers in 2010.
Fraccaro replaced Sills when he retired in 2011. He came into the job as an ordained minister and immigration specialist for the Interfaith Youth Core in Chicago.
A former actor reared in a conservative and mostly white town, he had pursued his craft from Queens, N.Y., until the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That’s when he decided to enroll in seminary.
Already influenced by the cultures and people around him, Fraccaro had developed a clearer view of the world. That often included meeting with noncriminal immigrants held in detention centers as his congregation’s coordinator for the Sojourners Immigration Detention Center Visitor Program, which was one of the country’s first volunteer programs of its kind.
He had been in a pool of applicants — narrowed to three — who were brought to Greensboro and interviewed by members of FaithAction’s board and others.
Fraccaro holds a master of divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary and a master of arts in human rights from Columbia University. His studies centered on interfaith cooperation and the role of faith communities in advancing human rights and conflict resolution.
At the time, Tom Hayes, the chairman of the group’s board called him the “the conglomeration of things we were looking for,” notably his “passion for the immigrant.”
****
During Fraccaro’s tenure, the agency has strived to make a difference — and people have taken notice.
With competition from across the country, the group received one of the Divinity School at Duke University’s 2019 Traditioned Innovation Awards and a grant of $10,000 to continue their work.
FaithAction’s mission took on a heightened urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency received $200,000 in emergency pandemic funds that was put to good use helping 2,000 local immigrants and refugees from 60 nations who were out of work or experiencing some other hardship related to the pandemic.
Many didn’t qualify for a federal stimulus check meant to provide financial aid. They also don’t get food stamps or other social services benefits despite what many think, Fraccaro said.
Fraccaro says he has been able to see God’s hand in other work taken on by FaithAction. Last year, a few FaithAction International House donors came together to raise the bond of an undocumented worker held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center so that he could come home to his wife and newborn child.
Other donations have allowed domestic violence victims flee their abusers.
And, of course, the group is known for its highly unique ID program, which Fraccaro and his staff have helped expand to other states.
“I recall Ohio, Texas, Florida — off the top of my head,” Abuzuaiter said.
Some immigrants are on the lawful path to citizenship but still don’t qualify for a government-issued ID. There are also American citizens — people just coming out of jail, the homeless, low-income and elderly — who also might not have all the necessary documents, for example, for even a Department of Motor Vehicles identification card.
Since 2013, the agency, working with the Greensboro Police Department, has offered identification cards to anyone for $10.
“It was always the hope that what we were doing at the local level might resonate in other parts of the state and nation,” Fraccaro said.
****
Fraccaro says he’s not worried about the future of the organization.
Like Adams, he points to the many “remarkable staff, board members and volunteers” who have fueled the agency’s goal of building greater understanding and trust with newcomers, which they say in turn builds stronger communities.
“The agency has typically attracted the types of folks who aren’t in it for any kind of recognition or acclaim, though they certainly deserve it,” Fraccaro said. “They serve, love and protect their neighbors as an act of love and faith, whether in God or humanity or both.”
And the agency’s focus is needed now more than ever, he said.
“With global warming on the rise, we are seeing only the tip of the iceberg around migration,” Fraccaro said.
Conflicts and scarce resources in certain parts of the world will require families to flee for their survival, often without the benefit of any kind of resources or status, Fraccaro said.
“Many will come to (North Carolina), and FaithAction’s moral question will remain as urgent as ever: Will we fear one another as strangers or embrace one another as neighbors?”
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.