The Mosleys' Way: Greensboro couple meets, marries and works together while in Air Force

Within 36 hours of arriving there, her first assignment would take her to Hollywood to record a script for a project that she would be working on.

It would be a trial by fire, though she also had the work toward her master's degree from A&T to help guide her.

She picked up the script, a set of keys to a government car and a map and set off on what looked to be an hour drive between San Bernardino and Hollywood, with a tape of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Which way to Hollywood?" in the deck.

But nobody told her the traffic would be horrendous. She arrived at the production house three hours later. The soap opera actor hired for the job let her know it. He told her she was wasting his time.

"I couldn’t show fear," she recalls. "I said, 'According to the contract I have you are under contract for how long I need you.' He said, 'Do you know who I am?' "

She let his words hang in the air.

One of the staff engineers later pulled her aside.

"We are going to love working with you," he told her.