The numbers prove it. Local news matters more than ever.

Looking back at statistics on what people are reading, it’s clear that crime is weighing heavily and cities, Greensboro included, cope with almost daily shootings involving far too many young people.
COVID-19 and the debate over whether to require masks for Guilford students remains a hot-button topic that people turn to Greensboro.com to get current information.
And there are the local stories that reflect life in Greensboro. People love to read about new restaurants, or their favorite restaurants, or about a hot new dish.
Photos and videos also draw lots of attention. People love seeing striking images shot by our news photographers, and they love to see images from the past as only the News & Record can provide.
We don’t spend a lot of time reporting on national news, because that’s available through wire services and just about every big national news site. Presidential politics generates a lot of smoke in the comments on social media, but it doesn’t really mean much to Guilford County.
Our mandate is to be relentlessly local with our coverage. We see the spike in readership when something big is happening here, and it’s because people still trust local media more than any national outlet.
Andy Morrissey is the executive editor for Lee Newspapers in the Triad, which includes the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal.