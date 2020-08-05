RALEIGH — Another five weeks.
That's how long Gov. Roy Cooper said COVID-19 restrictions for some businesses — like gyms — will have to remain in place. Gatherings of people, too, will also continue to be severely limited.
The Democratic governor's current executive order, which also mandates face coverings in public places, expires on Friday.
Now those restrictions will be extended until at least Sept. 11.
Cooper's announcement wasn't wholly unexpected. Since June, North Carolina has been reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases that almost seemed to coincide with the ending of a statewide quarantine.
Along the way, records were set in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — only to be broken. And broken again.
Still, there was hope — albeit faint — that Cooper would say Wednesday that more businesses could be opened fully and the state could return to some semblance of normalcy.
Not after Wednesday.
For now, this is normal. This is life during a pandemic.
A decision to maintain the status quo comes even as the governor and his top health official said case trends continue to stabilize, and even improve slightly in some areas, compared to a few weeks ago.
Cooper's new order is actually more of the same: Bars, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks — places where people are usually in closer contact — will now be closed for nearly six straight months. Gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions.
As many university campuses and K-12 public schools begin fall classes this month with some classroom instruction, Cooper said it's important to keep the same social-distancing restrictions in place. He said retaining the other restrictions will help counterbalance the higher risk associated with bringing together students.
“There are key openings already occurring this month,” Cooper said at a media briefing, and with “the hustle and bustle of opening schools, people will move around more, and so will the virus.”
North Carolina's daily increase in new coronavirus cases has been slowing. According to the N.C. Department of of Health and Human Services, 1,127 new infections were reported Wednesday. That number had been hovering around 2,000 for several days in July.
UNC-Chapel Hill, the university system's flagship campus, began welcoming students this week in advance of the first day classes on Monday. The school will have a mix of in-person and online classes. The health director in Orange County, which includes Chapel Hill, wrote school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz last week asking him to consider remote learning for at least the first five weeks of the semester.
In a mass email late Wednesday, Guskiewicz said campus officials had made changes to reduce in-person classroom and on-campus residential capacity and that "we believe we are well prepared” for the semester.
N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said her agency has been working for months with higher education leaders to implement best practices for responding to a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
“These are not activities with no risk," Cohen said. "There is risk. The virus is with us."
