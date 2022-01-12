There's no mask mandate in Greensboro. But that may change Thursday.

GREENSBORO — With positive testing rates for COVID-19 spiking to 33% in Guilford County on Sunday, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners is concerned that not enough is being done to slow the spread.

So he will hold a vote on Thursday of the Board of Health — the commissioners serving in an alternative capacity — to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. Alston says he is racing to blunt the surge in this new wave of cases most likely driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He believes he has as many as six votes on the nine-member board — coming from his fellow Democrats — to pass the mandate.

If recent history is any indication, resistance should come from the board's three Republicans.

"I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," Alston said.

Alston has already imposed a mask mandate covering the unincorporated areas of the county, but the cities can do what they want. This would change that.