There's no mask mandate in Greensboro. But that may change Thursday.

GREENSBORO — With positive testing rates for COVID-19 spiking to 33% in Guilford County on Sunday, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners is concerned that not enough is being done to slow the spread.
So he will hold a vote on Thursday of the Board of Health — the commissioners serving in an alternative capacity — to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. Alston says he is racing to blunt the surge in this new wave of cases most likely driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.
He believes he has as many as six votes on the nine-member board — coming from his fellow Democrats — to pass the mandate.
If recent history is any indication, resistance should come from the board's three Republicans.
"I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," Alston said.
Alston has already imposed a mask mandate covering the unincorporated areas of the county, but the cities can do what they want. This would change that.
At the moment, the mayors of Greensboro and High Point have declined to impose mask mandates of their own. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said a such a directive would be difficult for an overextended city staff to enforce.
And not everyone shares Alston's concern that masks are necessary — including the public.
Alston, though, believes the medical community has made the case for him. On Monday, the CEOs of Cone Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health held a rare joint news conference, asking the public to follow vaccination and testing recommendations.
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, the CEO of Cone Health, told news outlets: "We see that our health systems are being threatened … our abilities to care for our communities are being threatened."
During his tenure as chairman, Alston has been outspoken in wanting restrictions, when needed, to curb COVID-19's ability to infect the community.
Since the pandemic began, Guilford, like the rest of the country, has ridden an ebb and flow of the highly contagious respiratory disease, necessitating restrictions at times but not others.
Now with the introduction of the new omicron variant, it harkens back to the earliest days of the pandemic when health officials and elected leaders were scrambling to put measures in place for the public's protection.
"All of them are asking us to do something," Alston said. "And I think it's our responsibility as elected officials to look out for the welfare of our citizens. That's what we want to do."
The proposed mask mandate would require residents to wear masks in any indoor public area or business, with citations progressing from simple warnings to increasing fines. Businesses could be temporarily shuttered if they violate the mandate enough times.
The county will have a hotline where residents can call to report businesses that are not in compliance.
"Our objective is not to say, 'I gotcha,' but we want to make sure that the people who intentionally ignore the mask mandate, that they have a consequence," Alston said.
If the board's six Democrats vote to pass the mandate, he said, commissioners would revisit the need to continue the restriction at their twice-monthly meetings.
Alston said he has worked hard to make his case with facts and said the board's Democrats have kept an open mind. He added that local health experts will present information and answer questions at tonight's virtual meeting.
But he is resigned to the board's three Republicans remaining opposed.
"It's mainly because of political reasons," Alston said. "They're not looking at facts. They just try to shoot down everything and throw a monkey wrench into the situation."
