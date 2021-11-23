These two Greensboro octogenarians are thankful for one thing: 'each other'

GREENSBORO — There's been a new addition to the family since Bill and Shirley Shaffstall said "I do" two years ago.

They call him Tiger.

"He's everywhere," she said of the striped gray cat now lazily looking at Bill as he places a train decorated with lights on tracks that encircle the base of their Christmas tree.

Since meeting and marrying two years ago, the two octogenarians finish each other's sentences and thoughts.

Before a judge, in a nondescript room at the Guilford County magistrate's office for privacy, the two promised to take care of each other.

That took on a new meaning for Shirley this summer when Bill took her camping for the first time. He used to go a lot when he owned a camper. They bought a tent so she could get the feel of sleeping under the stars.

But it brought more adventure than they expected.

He had been sitting on a bench when he noticed something on his back.

A tick. A large one.

While squinting her eye, she pulled it off.

He ended up in the emergency room with her by his side.