GREENSBORO — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1966 that police must read legal rights to any person they arrest.
But no such standards govern the way police ask for consent when they want to search a person or property.
Each city decides for itself.
And Greensboro officials decided Tuesday they want to move quickly to shore up protections for individuals police choose to search.
Cities across the nation have a range of policies, from those that require officers to obtain written permission before they can search a person to the more widely discredited "stop-and-frisk" tactic.
And rules vary on whether police must tell individuals they have the right to refuse search without penalty.
Greensboro already requires police to get advance consent before a person can be searched without a court's probable-cause document. But some members of the Greensboro City Council want to go a step further. They want to require Greensboro Police Department officers to do two things before they can search a person, car or building: Verbally tell someone of their right to decline a search and get their written consent to be searched.
So in an informal vote on Tuesday, the council asked city staffers to come up with a formal resolution to make it city law.
Council members have been talking about police search methods for at least a year, first privately and beginning in February with a work session where they heard a report about searches from the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission. Council then asked the commission to come up with some recommendations to add protections for motorists and other police might choose to search for a variety of reasons.
In their February report, commission members said Greensboro police made about 20,000 traffic stops in 2019. During those stops, officers searched about 800 of the cars — or their drivers — after obtaining permission from the vehicle's operator.
Under current policies, police must get verbal consent to search a person or property and document it through a body-worn video camera or, if that's not available, through a written consent form. They must also write an "incident report" after the encounter to describe what happened for the record.
Last week, in a written memo to council, the Criminal Justice Advisory Commission advised that police should double-up on their efforts to give more options and protections to those they want to search.
Under the proposal, police would be required to always get a signature on a written form that explains a person's right to decline a search, record the encounter on video and write an incident report. Several council members said Tuesday that form should be translated into five languages the city uses for most of its written materials.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who has been spearheading the effort to strengthen protections, said in Tuesday's work session that she wants people to know they have rights.
"We need to make sure that we preserve and honor those rights," she said.
Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis, who supervises the police department, told council that other major cities in North Carolina have a variety of policies in place for obtaining consent to search, but none as comprehensive as these recommendations.
Several council members expressed concerns that if the city were to make it harder for police to get a person's consent for a search, police would be more likely to go to a magistrate for a "probable cause" authorization to get the right to forcibly search a person or property.
In Durham, though police searched fewer people, the proportion of Black people searched by police increased, Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said.
Councilwomen Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells expressed similar concerns that enhancing search protections would not necessarily protect Black people from systemic racism.
Kennedy went on to say, however, that this is an issue that can't be ignored.
"This is one piece of a large systemic puzzle, and every piece you put in gets you closer to a comprehensive solution," Kennedy said. "This piece has to happen, and it doesn't take the importance away from anything else."
City Manager David Parrish told council members after their informal vote that staffers would write a resolution for council's consideration at a meeting in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.