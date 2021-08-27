This year's N.C. Folk Festival will have slightly different stage layout

The three-day event continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted festival organizers to create a virtual event featuring 10 performers filmed at nine locations.

This year, they opted to bring back the live, in-person festival with COVID-19 safeguards: encouraging audiences to be vaccinated, the wearing of facial coverings and maintaining 6 feet of social distance.

Because of the interactive nature of its games and crafts, the festival’s Family Area has been canceled, but children are more than welcome to attend.

The festival’s footprint has not been reduced in size. However, its center of gravity has shifted slightly south, Grossmann said.

The event will retain its Towne Bank Stage at LeBauer Park and its Lawn Stage bounded by Bellemeade and North Greene streets, Sternberger Place and Commerce Place.

The Lee Wrangler Stage will move from the 400 block of North Elm Street to accommodate traffic and audiences from shows at the nearby Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The stage will relocate to the site of the former CityStage at Davie Street and Friendly Avenue.