This year's N.C. Folk Festival will have slightly different stage layout

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival will shift its stage layout in downtown this year. But the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped its planned return from Sept. 10 to 12.
Organizers on Friday released the map and performance schedule for the free, outdoor multicultural festival. It will feature about 35 acts performing primarily on four main stages.
They also announced remaining performers, who will join a previously-announced lineup led by jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle. Other musicians will play genres such as hip-hop, funk, soul, blues, western swing, country and Southern rock.
Two main stages will remain the same. One will move, and a fourth one will be added.
In addition, a special stage presentation will take place on the evening of Sept. 11, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The 9/11 commemoration ceremony there will be followed by performances.
Between the stages, festivalgoers can buy regional and ethnic foods, drink at beverage tents and shop at the N.C. Makers Marketplace of regional crafts.
“We feel that our community needs festivals now to celebrate our cultural and artistic roots, and to start to heal from the past 18 months,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in Friday’s announcement.
The three-day event continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted festival organizers to create a virtual event featuring 10 performers filmed at nine locations.
This year, they opted to bring back the live, in-person festival with COVID-19 safeguards: encouraging audiences to be vaccinated, the wearing of facial coverings and maintaining 6 feet of social distance.
Because of the interactive nature of its games and crafts, the festival’s Family Area has been canceled, but children are more than welcome to attend.
The festival’s footprint has not been reduced in size. However, its center of gravity has shifted slightly south, Grossmann said.
The event will retain its Towne Bank Stage at LeBauer Park and its Lawn Stage bounded by Bellemeade and North Greene streets, Sternberger Place and Commerce Place.
The Lee Wrangler Stage will move from the 400 block of North Elm Street to accommodate traffic and audiences from shows at the nearby Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The stage will relocate to the site of the former CityStage at Davie Street and Friendly Avenue.
New to the festival will be the fourth main stage. The Old Courthouse Stage will be located on West Market Street near John Wesley Way, the one-block street adjacent to West Market Street Church.
The special Sept. 11 presentation on the #DGSO Stage at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency.
Opening remarks for the festival will kick off the weekend at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Lee Wrangler Stage.
They will be followed by a participatory “Festival Community Jam” sponsored by the UNCG Old-Time Ensemble. The song list will be published in advance, and audience members are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate.
Returning this year: “Songs of Hope & Justice.” Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett curates the popular annual multi-performer presentation focused on themes of freedom and justice.
The program will be the inaugural performance at the new Old Courthouse Stage on Sept. 10 and will feature instrumentalists, singers, songwriters and poets.
In addition to Dossett, participating will be Molly McGinn, Demeanor, Lalenja Harrington, Alice Gerrard, Charly Lowry, Sam Frazier, J. Scott Hinkle, DaShawn Hickman, Wendy Hickman, Alex Bingham and George Sluppick.
State Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will make a special appearance.
Other performers announced on Friday were: