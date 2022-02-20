Thomasville had gone a year without a homicide. That changed Saturday night.

THOMASVILLE — This small city in Davidson County had gone a year without a homicide.
But that changed Saturday night.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation — the first since Feb. 1. 2021 — after a man was struck by gunfire while inside his home.
Authorities said the incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. Thomasville officers were dispatched to 506 Culbreth Ave. where they found one person dead: Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41.
Witnesses told police the shots came from near the road.
It's unknown, however, what led to the shooting.
“We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said in a news release.