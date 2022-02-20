 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomasville had gone a year without a homicide. That changed Saturday night.
0 Comments
alert top story

Thomasville had gone a year without a homicide. That changed Saturday night.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blue flasher on the police car at night. (copy)

Stock photo

 Chalabala

THOMASVILLE — This small city in Davidson County had gone a year without a homicide.

But that changed Saturday night.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation — the first since Feb. 1. 2021 — after a man was struck by gunfire while inside his home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said the incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. Thomasville officers were dispatched to 506 Culbreth Ave. where they found one person dead: Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41.

Witnesses told police the shots came from near the road.

It's unknown, however, what led to the shooting.

“We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said in a news release.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert