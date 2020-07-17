Three more congregate living sites in Guilford County are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.
At the three new sites:
- Blumenthal’s Nursing and Rehabilitation reported two staff members and one resident have tested positive.
- Friends Homes West reported two staff members and one resident have tested positive.
- St. Gales Estates reported two residents have tested positive.
In Friday’s report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the state listed two resident deaths at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation, and three resident deaths at Guilford House.
The department issues reports on Tuesdays and Fridays with the number of staff and residents at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other sites who have tested positive for COVID-19, and any resulting deaths.
A spokesman for Guilford House said Friday by email that five residents with COVID-19 have died, three of whom were on hospice care. Guilford House also has three COVID-19 positive residents who are hospitalized; five positive residents recovering on site; and three staff members who have tested positive. Some test results are pending and there may be re-testing in the days ahead.
“We are grateful to the support we’ve received this week during our trying time,” said Barbara Woolard, executive director for Guilford House. “We have a team of dedicated staff and healthcare professionals working around the clock to provide the best care possible for our residents. Our hearts are with the families of those residents who have passed. Thoughts and prayers from our friends, neighbors, families, and the greater community are appreciated more than you know.”
In comparison to Tuesday’s report, two more cases of COVID-19 were documented among staff and two more among residents at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation. Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation also saw two new cases among staff and a new case among residents.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Other locations previously listed in the state’s report saw no other changes. For a complete list, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov and click “Outbreaks and Clusters.”
