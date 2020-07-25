Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy) (copy)

File photo

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Three people were shot Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Ferrell Avenue when two vehicles stopped in front of a residence and the occupants began firing at them, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the shootings about 5 p.m.

The victims — Zachery George, 19, Derisee Dillworth, 24, and Treyvez George, 21 — were standing in a yard on Ferrell Avenue and attempted to run inside but were struck by rounds before they could seek shelter inside, police said. The vehicles fled the area before police arrived.

All three men sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital, police said. All three are in stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Recommended for you

Load comments