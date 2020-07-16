The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 93,426 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,160 new infections since Wednesday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,877 cases of COVID-19 and 131 related deaths as of Thursday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 37 new cases and three new deaths since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 73 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,796 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 129 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 137 new cases and four new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said 395 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,980 people have recovered from the illness. The county is expected to update its data this afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,569 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,320 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,946 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,602 cases and 33 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 328 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,588 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 20 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,134 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's eight fewer than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 60,971 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 135,991, a one-day increase of 773 new fatalities. The CDC is expected to update its information this afternoon.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
