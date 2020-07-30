The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data are preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 120,194 as of 11:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,344 new infections since Wednesday. There were 30,517 tests completed on Thursday, with a total of 1.72 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,042 cases of COVID-19 and 142 related deaths as of Thursday's report. These numbers represent increases of 110 new cases and two new deaths since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 94 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,882 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 139 deaths. That is an increase of 45 new cases and three new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 459 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,604 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,101 total cases of COVID-19 (126 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,606 cases (96 per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,791 cases (126 per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,999 cases (139 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 441 cases (49 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,903 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 38 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 89% of hospitals reporting, 1,239 people were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, 52 fewer than Tuesday's initial count, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.33 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 59,862 since Tuesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 148,866 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,194 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
